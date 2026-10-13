What is Retratrutide? New drug helps diabetes patients lose nearly 19% of body weight

In a new Phase III study, the once-weekly injected drug, retatrutide by Eli Lilly, helped obese and diabetic adult participants lose significant weight and improve blood sugar levels.

The TRIUMPH-2 study, published in The Lancet, enrolled 1,152 participants at 92 study locations in eight countries for 80 weeks. Retatrutide is a 'triple agonist,' while Wegovy (semaglutide) and Zepbound (tirzepatide) target only one and two hormones, respectively.

It activates three hormones, GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon receptors; the third pathway increases metabolic rate, thus helping patients with type 2 diabetes overcome insulin resistance.

Participants who received the highest dose of 12 mg lost 18.8% body weight, which amounts to about 45.5 pounds, while those in the placebo group had a weight loss of 5.1%.

Nearly half of the participants (47%) had 20% or more reduction in body weight, and 31% had a weight loss of 25% or more. Individuals who had an initial BMI of 35+ lost an average of 21.9%.

Insulin sensitivity was increased significantly too. The mean HbA1c level was reduced by 1.4- 1.5% in all medication groups compared to 0.45% for placebo, with 72% of the 12 mg group achieving an HbA1c level less than 6.5%.

Other cardiovascular parameters such as blood pressure, triglycerides and hsCRP also saw improvement.

Gastrointestinal adverse effects were reported frequently, with diarrhoea observed in 34% of participants and nausea in 28% of individuals. Adverse events prompted discontinuation of therapy in 8-12% of higher-dose subjects and 5% of the placebo group.

The results of the trial were presented at the EASD Annual Meeting in Milan by Dr Juan Pablo Frías.

Even though retatrutide has not yet received FDA approval, scientists claim that these findings prove that treatment of obesity could be used as an approach for people dealing with both conditions.