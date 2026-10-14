Jax Taylor makes new court move in Brittany Cartwright divorce

Jax Taylor is ready to make his split from Brittany Cartwright official — even if the rest of their divorce still has loose ends.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 47, has asked a judge to declare him legally single while he and Cartwright continue to work through financial, property and support issues.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Taylor’s lawyer filed the request on Tuesday, October 13.

“Taylor respectfully requests that this court grant his request for a bifurcated judgment on marital status only,” the filing reads.

Read More: Jax Taylor calls out Brittany Cartwright in scathing rant: ‘Disgusting'

“It is clear that this marriage is beyond repair and that no one will benefit by keeping the parties bound to one another as husband and wife. Moreover, [Taylor] would like the freedom to move forward with his life as a single person, and we assume [Cartwright] would like the same opportunity.”

His lawyer also argued that Taylor is “well within his rights to seek an immediate dissolution of marital status.”

The filing points to the time the case has spent dragging on, stating: “Nearly two years have passed since the case commenced with minimal case progression, and no set trial date, leaving [Taylor] with no clear path toward resolution and a justified desire to seek an alternate route to divorce,” the document states.

“Accordingly, [Taylor] respectfully requests that this court grant his request for order in its entirety and declare him legally divorced from [Cartwright].”

Cartwright filed for divorce in August 2024.

Although the former couple reached an agreement on custody and child support earlier this year, their marriage remains legally unresolved.

The latest move also follows a turbulent stretch involving restraining orders. Cartwright was granted one against Taylor last month, after which he filed for his own.

Meanwhile, Taylor has confirmed he is dating Lori Krebs — Cartwright’s former longtime publicist and once-close friend.

The pair were spotted on a date in West Hollywood in late September, adding another twist to an already messy split.

With a new romance and another court filing, Taylor appears eager to close one chapter — even if the divorce paperwork still needs work.