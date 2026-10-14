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Pennsylvania woman charged with fatally stabbing husband, 3-year-old son at resort

The incident took place at a family resort in Great Wolf Lodge on Monday, October 12, 2026

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Published October 14, 2026

Pennsylvania woman charged of fatally stabbing husband, 3-year-old son at Great Wolf Lodge
Pennsylvania woman charged of fatally stabbing husband, 3-year-old son at Great Wolf Lodge

A Pennsylvania woman is facing two counts of homicide charges after reportedly she stabbed her husband, and 3-year-old son at Great Wolf Lodge.

The incident took place at a family resort in Great Wolf Lodge located in the Poconos Mountains on Monday, October 12, before she attempted suicide, according to the criminal complaint.

Monroe County District Attorney Mike Mancuso described the incident a “violent domestic tragedy: while announcing homicide charges against the woman on Tuesday, October 13.

Authorities responded to a room at the Great Wolf Lodge in Scotrun, Pocono Township, on Monday, October 12, around 3:13 p.m. over a suicidal caller, the complaint states.

When the woman called 911, she told the dispatcher that “she needed help committing suicide,” police explained.

After the officers accessed the room in the resort, they discovered Metallica Rose Harrison, 27, with wounds on her body.

Whereas inside the room, officers reportedly found an adult man and a three-year-old boy who were both dead.

Harrison was transported to a hospital for treatment to injuries sustained on her left wrist and what the complaint described as the “superficial punctures about the neck.”

While her husband, identified as Charles Harrison, sustained multiple stab wounds to his chest, while her son, named in the complaint as T.H., reportedly have a single stab wound to his chest.

The investigation into the homicide case is still ongoing and Harrison is awaiting arraignment.

The Pocono Township Police Department said it is treating the case as an isolated domestic incident with no apparent threat to the resort or community.

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