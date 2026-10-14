Nolan Wells' phone records reveal how friends plan to talk to cops: details inside

Since the mysterious death of an 18-year-old Mississippi teen, Nolan Wells, who vanished on Horn Island on a Fourth of July, very little has come to light about his final hours alive.

After the grand jury declined to indict anyone in the death of Wells, his family has called for a federal probe.

Recently Wells’ family attorney Ben Crump released the forensic analysis of the teen's phone data that offered some insights into what actually happened on July 4 and how his friends navigated uncertainty around his death.

The 229-page forensic analysis report which was made public includes private messages from 29 group chats of which Wells’ phone was a part.

As a result, the log highlights communications in the days after his death.

One of the messages retrieved from Wells’ phone shows how his friends reacted to the news of him going missing on July 4.

In a message sent on July 5, a user pointed out that Wells seemed fine around early evening on July 4: “He came and was handing out with us and around us, he never disappeared with (redacted) when it was time to leave around like 6 he got off our boat with this other guy and they started walking back to their boat.”

In one of the group chats, on the evening of July 5, a user wrote that police had just contacted them.

“They’ve called everyone,” another message reads.

The next day, at 9:22 a.m., a user offered the group members plans on how to escape cops, writing that “if we get called in for questioning,” then ”the smart move is to ask for an attorney and that doesn’t mean we’re guilty it just smart so we don’t get played by some potential bias cop.”

For context, the Mississippi chief medical examiner and a forensic expert hired by Wells’ family to conduct an independent autopsy concluded his cause and manner of death were undetermined.

But contradicting that version, the grand jury declared that the position, condition and location of his body were “consistent with drowning.”