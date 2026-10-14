Katie Zacharia’s husband: Meet Tyler Zacharia, film producer, and father of four

Katie Zacharia, President Trump’s newly appointed White House press secretary, made her debut behind the briefing room lectern on Tuesday, October 13.

In her debut briefing, she made an awkward slip-up, appearing to mix up the words “president” and “husband.”

People then got curious about who her husband is. Katie is married to Tyler Zacharia, who is a film producer and the father of the couple’s four children, ranging in age from 12 to 6.

Tyler serves as COO of 2521 Entertainment, where he leads finance, operations, and deal-making. He has produced or executive produced over 20 films, including Martin Scorsese’s Silence and The Irishman, as well as Davis, Young Washington, and The Breadwinner.

Before entering the entertainment industry, he spent eight years in Beijing working in emerging markets private equity with Schulze Global Investments. He holds a degree from Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service and an MBA from Pepperdine, and is fluent in Mandarin.

The couple married in 2011 and have been raising their children in Southern California. Katie has spoken openly about their “teamwork” approach to balancing high-profile careers with a large family.

In an interview with LA Mom Magazine, she explained that Tyler sometimes stays home with some of the kids while she takes others, and the family often joins him on film shoots. She said: “Teamwork is so essential.”

During her first White House press briefing, Katie gave a shout-out to her husband, noting he was in Washington for the week because the family has two birthdays. She confirmed the family is moving to D.C. and said her children remain her priority.