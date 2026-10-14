Woman rescued after 20 hours adrift in Ionian Sea from Royal Caribbean cruise ship

A 44-year-old woman from El Salvador was rescued after spending around 20 hours in the Ionian Sea following an overboard incident from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

According to the Hellenic Coast Guard, the woman was a guest aboard the “Odyssey of the Seas,” which departed Civitavecchia, Italy, on October 4, for a week-long cruise. The incident occurred on early October 9 while the ship was sailing southwest of Zakynthos, Greece, en route from Mykonos to Naples.

According to the coast guard, the woman jumped overboard around 6:00 a.m. with a life preserver. A spokesperson told AFP that she jumped because “she wanted to disembark.”

The cruise ship initiated the search, circling the area, while the Hellenic coast guard dispatched patrol boats and a helicopter. The Hellenic Air Force also deployed a plane, and nearby vessels were alerted to assist.

Early on October 10, the cargo ship MSC Rosella III spotted a flashing light attached to a lifebuoy and alerted authorities. A coast guard patrol found the woman conscious inside the lifebuoy and provided first aid. She was transported to the village of Katakolo and taken to a hospital for medical observation. Reports suggested she was suffering from mild hypothermia.

Royal Caribbean said in a statement: “We immediately launched a search and rescue effort and are working with authorities. Our care team is actively providing support and assistance to the guests' loved ones during this difficult time.”

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.