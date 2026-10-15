Jackie the bald eagle died from avian influenza, California wildlife officials confirm

Jackie, the beloved bald eagle, whose cause of death has been revealed two months after her death in August.

Jackie, who captivated millions online via a livestream of the aerie overlooking Big Bear Lake, shared with mate Shadow.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced Jackie’s cause of death.

The wildlife department on Wednesday, October 14, revealed that Jackie died from highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as bird flu.

Steve Kubiski, Director of Disease Investigations, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, who performed the necropsy, said, “Jackie’s necropsy confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) as the primary underlying cause of her decline.”

The infection caused a severe ulcer in her stomach that led to persistent internal bleeding, anaemia, and the development of bacterial sepsis,” Kubiski determined.

Testing revealed that rat poison was in her system, but officials ruled it out as the primary cause of her illness or death. She had been suffering from multiple diseases, according to the department.

Jackie, the bald eagle, died after a three-week health scare on August 10, 2026.

The bald eagle, Jackie, raised multiple eaglets in Big Bear Lake with her partner Shadow, living a life for 14 years.

Jackie was hatched from an egg in 2012, near Bug Bear Lake, California.

She is survived by Shadow and her last two chicks, Luna and Sandy, who was born in March.

Jackie’s long-time mate, Shadow is reportedly in good health and remains in Big Bear, according to the statement issued by the Fish and Wildlife department.