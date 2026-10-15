 
Geo News

Jackie the bald eagle died from avian influenza, California wildlife officials confirm

Jackie, the bald eagle, died after a three-week health scare on August 10, 2026

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 15, 2026

Jackie the bald eagle died from avian influenza, California wildlife officials confirm
Jackie the bald eagle died from avian influenza, California wildlife officials confirm

Jackie, the beloved bald eagle, whose cause of death has been revealed two months after her death in August.

Jackie, who captivated millions online via a livestream of the aerie overlooking Big Bear Lake, shared with mate Shadow.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced Jackie’s cause of death.

The wildlife department on Wednesday, October 14, revealed that Jackie died from highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as bird flu.

Steve Kubiski, Director of Disease Investigations, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, who performed the necropsy, said, “Jackie’s necropsy confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) as the primary underlying cause of her decline.”

The infection caused a severe ulcer in her stomach that led to persistent internal bleeding, anaemia, and the development of bacterial sepsis,” Kubiski determined.

Testing revealed that rat poison was in her system, but officials ruled it out as the primary cause of her illness or death. She had been suffering from multiple diseases, according to the department.

Jackie, the bald eagle, died after a three-week health scare on August 10, 2026.

The bald eagle, Jackie, raised multiple eaglets in Big Bear Lake with her partner Shadow, living a life for 14 years.

Jackie was hatched from an egg in 2012, near Bug Bear Lake, California.

She is survived by Shadow and her last two chicks, Luna and Sandy, who was born in March.

Jackie’s long-time mate, Shadow is reportedly in good health and remains in Big Bear, according to the statement issued by the Fish and Wildlife department.

Make us preferred on Google
Ex-NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire starts new career after graduating from Florida police academy
Ex-NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire starts new career after graduating from Florida police academy
Karolina Muchova makes history as first player this century with 10 straight tie-break wins
Karolina Muchova makes history as first player this century with 10 straight tie-break wins
Take-Two boss couldn't believe Rockstar delayed GTA 6 again: ‘You're kidding'
Take-Two boss couldn't believe Rockstar delayed GTA 6 again: ‘You're kidding'
LA Clippers release Cam Christie before NBA season tips off: what went wrong?
LA Clippers release Cam Christie before NBA season tips off: what went wrong?
GOP Rep. Andy Harris warns journalist of criminal charges for filming him
GOP Rep. Andy Harris warns journalist of criminal charges for filming him
Diddy was rushed to hospital due to head injury after fight with Jamaican drug lord: Report
Diddy was rushed to hospital due to head injury after fight with Jamaican drug lord: Report
Jimmy Carter, Nashville country music reporter who interviewed Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, dies at 73
Jimmy Carter, Nashville country music reporter who interviewed Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, dies at 73
Microsoft unveils Xbox ‘Nano' controller, its smallest gamepad yet, for $49.99
Microsoft unveils Xbox ‘Nano' controller, its smallest gamepad yet, for $49.99