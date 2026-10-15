NYPD investigates death of 5-year-old girl found in Queens home: what we know so far

The New York Police Department is investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl who was found after officials received reports of an assault at a Queens home.

The NYPD officers responded to a 911 call just before 7 p.m. at 95-24 110th Street in South Richmond Hill on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

The emergency 911 call was made by the girl’s mother.

The NYPD officials discovered the girl in a bedroom, with trauma to her nose and mouth, NYPD said.

The girl was unconscious and unresponsive inside the home after she was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, cops said.

The girl’s identity has not been released pending the family’s approval.

While the mother, who is described in her 30s, is being treated at the hospital.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to perform an autopsy to ascertain the official cause of death.

The findings are believed to set the course of the investigation and whether criminal charges are to be filed.

The investigators were questioning the child’s family members to determine what actually led to the tragic incident.

South Richmond Hill, located in central Queens, is a working-class neighbourhood with a large Indo-Caribbean and South Asia communities.

The area has witnessed domestic violence calls rise from time to time, though fatal incidents involving young children remain relatively rare.

According to the latest reports, the NYPD has not made any arrests in connection with the case.