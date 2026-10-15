Pope Leo's cancer prognosis remains unclear despite positive recovery update

Pope Leo XIV is recovering well after undergoing lung cancer surgery on Tuesday, the Vatican shared a health update on Thursday, adding that the pontiff has started doing little work again as well.

According to Reuters, the head of Catholic church was diagnosed with most common form of lung cancer i.e. Lung adenocarcinoma. Doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung.

The doctors said that a medical examination of the 71-year-old religious leader shows that he has been recovering well.

The routine medical checks had produced normal results, while a chest X-ray showed good recovery of the lung following the operation.

Pope Leo has also resumed his daily activities independently and continued physiotherapy as part of his recovery. He had a good night at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Hospital, where he got up and ate breakfast, according to the Vatican.

The hospital, often known as the “hospital of the popes,” has treated several pontiffs over the years. Pope Leo is expected to remain there for about a week following the surgery.

Despite the positive updates, doctors have yet to establish the full prognosis. Further examination of the removed tissue will help determine the cancer's characteristics and whether additional treatment is needed. The Vatican has not confirmed whether the cancer has spread to the lymph nodes.

The pontiff's public engagements have been suspended until October 20 while he recovers. His planned visit to South America in November has not officially been changed.