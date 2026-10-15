After bipartisan outcry, Trump calls off execution livestream

U.S. President Donald Trump has called off the Pentagon’s plan to livestream the firing squad execution of Maj. Nidal Malik Hassan, the Army officer convicted in the 2009 Fort Hood mass shooting that killed 13 people and wounded 32 others.

In a post on Truth Social Thursday, October 15, Trump said that while streaming the execution “might have been a strong deterrent,” many people “would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device.”

He confirmed Hasan “will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed,” adding that immediate family members of victims will be allowed to witness in person.

The reversal follows widespread condemnation of Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s announcement last week. The plan drew bipartisan criticism from Congress, with even Vice President JD Vance saying, “I’m not going to be watching it.”

Dozens of retired admirals and generals published an open letter warning that livestreaming would “violate the basic human dignity of the condemned prisoner” and turn a solemn punishment into “a carnival for the enjoyment of voyeurs.”

The execution, scheduled for December 3 at Fort Hood, will be the U.S. Army’s first firing squad execution of a soldier since World War II and its first death penalty imposition on a service member in 65 years.