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Ryanair, easyJet cancel thousands of winter flights: See full list of affected routes

Ryanair and easyJet cancel thousands of winter flights as fuel costs soar

By
Web Desk
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Published October 15, 2026

Ryanair, easyJet cancel thousands of winter flights: See full list of affected routes
Ryanair, easyJet cancel thousands of winter flights: See full list of affected routes

Both Ryanair and easyJet have cancelled thousands of flights this winter due to the rising cost of aviation fuel, making many routes unprofitable. Over a million seats have been scrapped so far, with more cuts anticipated from other airlines.

In Europe, the prices of aviation fuel have doubled this year to $196 per barrel from less than $100 at the beginning of the year, according to the International Air Transport Association. Even though both airlines had hedged most of the fuel needed for the summer months, an increasing percentage of the winter months' supply has no cover. 

The CEO of Ryanair, Michael O'Leary, has stated that the high prices might persist up to 2028. It is cheaper for airlines to ground planes rather than flying them at a loss when demand is weak. easyJet has taken 700,000 additional seats off its winter schedule, besides another 700,000 already cancelled previously.

While easyJet focuses on the removal of routes having many flights during the day, Ryanair cancels Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning flights mainly in late November, early December and mid-January.

Ryanair

  • Tuesdays, Wednesdays, weekend afternoons and Sunday mornings (Winter 2026–27)
  • London Stansted – Palma (no Tuesday or Wednesday flights), November 2026 to December 2026

easyJet

  • Istanbul (IST) from Bristol and Manchester (Ended March 2026)
  • Oslo (OSL) from Manchester (October 2026)
  • Salerno (QSR) from Milan Malpensa (November 2026)
  • Leeds Bradford, all routes (January 4, 2027)
  • Gatwick – Amsterdam (Winter 2026–27)
  • Harstad-Narvik from Milan Malpensa (Ended September 2026)

According to UK/EU "261" regulation, those passengers whose flights get cancelled at least two weeks ahead of schedule do not have a claim for any form of compensation but should be offered a choice of either being given a complete refund, an alternative flight, or another journey at a later time. 

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, where there is another airline carrying the route earlier, the passenger might have a case for being re-booked at the other airline's expense.

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