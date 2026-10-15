Rockstar Games releases Grand Theft Auto VI launch trailer: Watch

Rockstar Games has released the launch trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, giving fans another glimpse of Vice City and the crime-filled world of Jason and Lucia. This comes just a month before the scheduled release of the highly anticipated video game.

The 90-second trailer released on Thursday, October 15, features new footage from the upcoming title, including its neon-lit streets, sun-soaked beaches and action-packed sequences.

Rockstar confirmed that the trailer was captured entirely on PlayStation 5.

The trailer also revealed that the game’s soundtrack features “Flower in a Hurricane,” a new track from electronic music duo Justice, who composed the game's original score. The song features Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard.

It also offers another look at the story's central duo, Jason and Lucia, whose plans for an easy score spiral into a criminal conspiracy spanning the fictional state of Leonida. The pair must rely on each other to survive as they navigate a world inspired by modern-day Florida.

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The release will come more than 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V debuted in September 2013.