German police seize robot after it allegedly sexually assaults a 16-year-old girl during livestream

German police have seized a robot and launched an investigation after the bot controlled by two teenage boys allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl.

The incident was captured on camera by the 16-year-old owner of the robot and his 19-year-old companion, who livestreamed the disturbing event on social media.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 11:45 p.m. when the girl was outside a fast-food restaurant, accompanied by her female friends. Her two friends were aged 17 and 18.

The robot allegedly approached the girl from behind, touched her buttocks and made repeated thrusting movements, police said.

Officers responding to the incident found the two suspects nearby and discovered the robot in the trunk of a Volkswagen. Police confiscated the machine and both men's mobile phones as evidence.

The robot, which stands about 1.2 metres (nearly four feet) tall, was wearing a white tank top, black sweatpants, sunglasses and a gold chain. Videos circulating online appear to show it approaching women on the street and making sexually suggestive gestures.

Investigators are now trying to establish whether the robot's movements were programmed in advance or deliberately controlled remotely by the two young men.

The case has presented an unusual challenge for Cologne police, who said they had not encountered a similar incident before. Authorities are investigating a suspected sexually motivated offence, but neither suspect had been charged as of October 14.

The investigation could also raise questions about how German law applies when a robot is allegedly used to carry out unwanted physical contact. Under German law, sexual harassment generally requires physical contact between people, potentially complicating a prosecution under that specific offence.

Police are examining video footage and other evidence to reconstruct what happened and determine the suspects' respective roles in the incident.