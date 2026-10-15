Man and woman arrested over Waterford Arson attack that killed family of four

Two individuals, a 20-something man and a 30-something woman, have been arrested by Irish police in connection with the arson attack that resulted in the death of four members of the same family in Waterford.

Kim English, Philip English and two of their children, 12-year-old Callum and nine-year-old Jayden, passed away due to the fire that took place in their home located on Birch Avenue in Birchwood estate early in the morning on Tuesday. Two other kids, one 14 years old and one 6 years old, are still fighting for their lives at Children's Health Ireland in Crumlin, Dublin.

The arrest took place in Waterford on Thursday afternoon on suspicion of organising the activities of the organised criminal group. The two individuals are being held for up to seven days under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

It is believed by gardaí that the assault was carried out by a criminal gang. RTÉ reported that the family was not involved in drugs or any form of criminal activity; they had just been chosen because of the debt of €20,000 owed by someone associated with them for drugs.

Post-mortem investigations on all four victims have been completed, though findings will not be disclosed because of operational reasons.

Tributes for the victims were made in the Dáil, where Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane described the attack as an expression of “utter contempt” for human life, demanding a confrontational attitude towards drug-related intimidation. The Irish foreign affairs minister Helen McEntee described it as an “appalling and vicious attack on a family who should still be with us today.”

The mass for Kim, Philip, Callum and Jayden will take place in the Sacred Heart Church Parish Centre in Waterford on Monday, after which they will be buried in the Kilbarry Cemetery.

Appeals for information or dash cam footage from Birch Avenue between 4:30 am and 5:30 am on Tuesday have been made by Gardaí.