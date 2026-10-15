 
Geo News

Man and woman arrested over Waterford Arson attack that killed family of four

Gardaì arrest man and woman over fatal Waterford fire house

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 15, 2026

Man and woman arrested over Waterford Arson attack that killed family of four
Man and woman arrested over Waterford Arson attack that killed family of four 

Two individuals, a 20-something man and a 30-something woman, have been arrested by Irish police in connection with the arson attack that resulted in the death of four members of the same family in Waterford.

Kim English, Philip English and two of their children, 12-year-old Callum and nine-year-old Jayden, passed away due to the fire that took place in their home located on Birch Avenue in Birchwood estate early in the morning on Tuesday. Two other kids, one 14 years old and one 6 years old, are still fighting for their lives at Children's Health Ireland in Crumlin, Dublin.

The arrest took place in Waterford on Thursday afternoon on suspicion of organising the activities of the organised criminal group. The two individuals are being held for up to seven days under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

It is believed by gardaí that the assault was carried out by a criminal gang. RTÉ reported that the family was not involved in drugs or any form of criminal activity; they had just been chosen because of the debt of €20,000 owed by someone associated with them for drugs.

Post-mortem investigations on all four victims have been completed, though findings will not be disclosed because of operational reasons.

Tributes for the victims were made in the Dáil, where Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane described the attack as an expression of “utter contempt” for human life, demanding a confrontational attitude towards drug-related intimidation. The Irish foreign affairs minister Helen McEntee described it as an “appalling and vicious attack on a family who should still be with us today.”

The mass for Kim, Philip, Callum and Jayden will take place in the Sacred Heart Church Parish Centre in Waterford on Monday, after which they will be buried in the Kilbarry Cemetery.

Appeals for information or dash cam footage from Birch Avenue between 4:30 am and 5:30 am on Tuesday have been made by Gardaí.

Make us preferred on Google
German police seize robot after it allegedly sexually assaults a 16-year-old girl during livestream
German police seize robot after it allegedly sexually assaults a 16-year-old girl during livestream
Britain unveils £61m robot spacecraft to capture, destroy dangerous space junk
Britain unveils £61m robot spacecraft to capture, destroy dangerous space junk
After bipartisan outcry, Trump calls off execution livestream
After bipartisan outcry, Trump calls off execution livestream
Six Flags reopens Georgia Park, keeps Goliath shut after man's death
Six Flags reopens Georgia Park, keeps Goliath shut after man's death
Chilean bodybuilding star Marianne von Gierke dies at 40, weeks after Mr. Olympia competition
Chilean bodybuilding star Marianne von Gierke dies at 40, weeks after Mr. Olympia competition
Rockstar Games releases Grand Theft Auto VI launch trailer: Watch
Rockstar Games releases Grand Theft Auto VI launch trailer: Watch
Ryanair, easyJet cancel thousands of winter flights: See full list of affected routes
Ryanair, easyJet cancel thousands of winter flights: See full list of affected routes
US considers using ‘mother of all bombs' against Iran as Tehran rejects surrender
US considers using ‘mother of all bombs' against Iran as Tehran rejects surrender