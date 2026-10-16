Oregon school shooting leaves 3 children, 1 teacher dead; teen suspect killed

In a tragic shooting incident at an Oregon elementary school in Bend, three children were left dead, including a teacher, on Thursday afternoon.

The teen suspect, reportedly 16, was also shot and killed by a community member inside the school.

Bend Police Department officials held a news conference on Thursday evening and said the suspect entered the school premises and opened fire that left three children ages 5, 8, and 11 and a teacher, 54, dead.

Police responded to the incident site after receiving multiple 911 calls about gunfire at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend.

The shooter, 16, was loaded with a long gun and made his way into the school by shooting at locked doors, but it’s still unknown how far he made it into the school building, said Chief Mike Krantz of the Bend Police Department.

The shooter was gunned down by a community member who spotted the suspect entering the elementary school building at about 1 p.m. before the officers arrived, Krantz added.

The incident also left another child and a teacher, ages 7, 54, sustaining critical injuries, who were taken to the hospital.

Oregon governor Tina Kotek has ordered the flags flown at half-staff across Oregon public institutions all day on Friday, October 16, in remembrance of the lives lost at Silver Rail.