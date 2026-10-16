Bo Nix ripped by TNF crew in viral moment after Broncos' OT win over Seattle

The Broncos beat the reigning Super Bowl champions on Thursday night, but Bo Nix still took the heat despite his performance from Thursday Night Football analysts.

Denver beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-14 in an overtime win at Empower Field at Mile High.

The win puts the Broncos at 4-2 after a blowout six-game start. They are now 4-0 in one-score games and 3-0 at home.

Nix recorded 17 of his 27 pass attempts for a total of 107 yards with zero touchdowns.

That’s the second-lowest passing total of his career, ahead of only his 60-yard game against the Jets in his fourth NFL start.

The Broncos starting quarterback has four game-winning drives this season, bringing his career total to 14.

But despite his clutch game winning drive, Ryan Fitzpatrick appeared unimpressed.

The former quarterback, who appeared in 17 seasons in the league, took shots at Nix on the Prime Video postgame broadcast.

“Bo Nix is not playing competitively,” Fitzpatrick said.

“It’s almost disrespectful to the quarterback position how he’s playing football right now,” he added.

When co-hosts asked him to explain, Fitzpatrick referred to the ending of the game.

“First of all, the guy doesn’t want to throw the ball. That’s fine, he’s throwing to the flats, he’s throwing behind.

“But he has no trust from his coach. He calls a screen play on third and eight, just run up, let the clock keep going. What does he do? He throws it away,” Fitzpatrick explained.

He didn’t stop there.

“Now, they’re in the locker room right now. They’re excited, they won. He’s not playing competitive football right now!”

Later in the broadcast, Fitzpatrick stuck to his guns: “That effort is garbage. That is not a quarterback in the NFL. (We) deserve better.”

The former QB turned broadcaster Fitzpatrick had 18 game-winning drives across his 17-year career, while Nix, again, has 14 in three seasons.

The Broncos get a brief rest before heading to Arizona to play the Cardinals on Sunday, October 25, 2026.