Sir Rod Stewart breaks silence on health after heart surgery

The outing comes after Rod announced last month that he would be retiring from the stage after six decades

Sir Rod Stewart has broken silence on his health after undergoing heart surgery, as he enjoyed a date night at the the theatre with his wife, Penny Lancaster, on Thursday.

The couple, who married in 2007, looked upbeat as they were seen leaving Aldwych Theatre after watching Sinatra The Musical.

At one point, the music icon was seen enjoying a packet of Maltesers, just weeks after after having a coronary stent fitted following the discovery of a blockage caused by an 'underlying heart issue.'

READ MORE: Rod Stewart shares reassuring health update following heart surgery

When asked how his health is doing at the gala night, Rod gleefully replied: 'F****** brilliant! I swam 400metres the other day.'

The outing comes after Rod announced last month that he would be retiring from the stage after six decades, with one final tour-saying it is 'time to say farewell.'

However, his wife, Penny, 55, insisted that Rod was not slowing down anytime soon, quipping: 'He's never retiring!'

Despite his retirement announcement, Penny said: 'He is world touring! He's going to be touring until 2028 doing the Rock n Roll and then he changes direction to the Great American Songbook.'

READ MORE: Sir Rod Stewart rings in 80th birthday with lavish family celebrations