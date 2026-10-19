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Gardner-Johnson opens up about ejection in Bills vs Raiders game

The Bills will be heading into the bye week with a record of 5-1

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Published October 19, 2026

Gardner-Johnson opens up about ejection in Bills vs Raiders game
Gardner-Johnson opens up about ejection in Bills vs Raiders game

The Buffalo Bills began their bye week with a 33-31 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected for spitting near a Raiders player before the end of the first half.

The play resulted in a 15-yard penalty and a chance for the Raiders to take one shot at the end zone.

The Bills will be heading into the bye week with a record of 5-1.

After his ejection, Gardner-Johnson faced harsh criticism from the media as soon as he appeared in a locker room talk with the reporters.

The Bills safety apologised for his action.

“We were just arguing and talking. It was nothing negative. He ain’t do nothing to me. It was just in the heat of the game arguing and talking sh*t. That gesture isn’t warranted,” Gardner Johnson said.

Gardner-Johnson said he does expect to be fined for it and knows he has to be better going forward.

“I got to be a better player, I got to be a better vet, I hurt my tea. I just go to control my emotions,” he continued.

Gardner-Johnson opens up about ejection in Bills vs Raiders game

After the ejection, there was noise surrounding him to be dropped from the team, as reports suggest Damar Hamlin or Jalen Kilgore might took over his role.

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