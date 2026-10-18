China kindergarten owner jailed for life after 247 children poisoned by paint added to food

A Chinese court has sentenced a kindergarten owner to life imprisonment after 247 children were found with abnormally high levels of lead in their blood because staff had been adding industrial paint pigments to their meals to make the food look more attractive.

Li Huifang, who operated Heshi Peixin Kindergarten in Tianshui city, Gansu province, was convicted on Friday of producing and selling toxic food.

According to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, the court also sentenced the kindergarten's executive principal, Zhu Jinglin, to 15 years in prison, while four kitchen workers received sentences ranging from six to eight years.

Investigators found that the management had instructed kitchen staff to mix inedible paint pigments into food, including colourful cakes and sausage rolls, to attract more children to the privately run kindergarten.

The paint, purchased online, was clearly labelled as unsuitable for consumption.

The scandal came to light in July 2025 after parents reported that their children were suffering from stomach pain, loss of appetite and hair loss.

Of the 251 children tested, 247 were eventually found to have elevated blood lead levels.

But the investigation uncovered another disturbing detail.

Authorities found that hospital workers had manipulated blood test results, while kindergarten management had bribed local officials. Some children initially received results showing considerably lower lead levels than subsequent tests.

At least 27 government officials were reportedly investigated over the scandal.

The court ordered the confiscation of 500,000 yuan worth of Li's assets, while Zhu was fined 300,000 yuan.

Lead poisoning can cause lasting damage to children's brains and nervous systems, with the World Health Organization warning that no level of exposure is considered safe.