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Former Detroit Lions punter Kasey Redfern dies at 35 from brain cancer

Redfern is survived by his wife and two sons, Ollie and Logan

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Published October 19, 2026

Former Detroit Lions punter Kasey Redfern dies at 35 from brain cancer
Former Detroit Lions punter Kasey Redfern dies at 35 from brain cancer

A journeyman punter who played in four NFL games, debuting with the Detroit Lions in 2017, died on October 13, 2026, his family confirmed.

Kasey Redfern had been battling with a brain tumour since his diagnosis in April, 2023, with a serious cancerous condition affecting the central nervous system called CNS lymphoma, and was receiving chemotherapy treatments.

On September 26, he was receiving hospice care, according to a social media post shared by his wife, Lauryl.

Following his death, his wife told The Post, “He shouldn’t have lived as long as he did.”

“But he fought an incredible fight. He smiles the whole way through, never questioned why and always knew God had a purpose for this, having great hope that his miracle would be healing on Earth,” Lauryl said, reflecting on his cancer battle.

Redfern, who had inked contracts with seven teams: the San Diego Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, and Atlanta Falcons, and the Dallas Cowboys after parting ways with the Jacksonville in 2015.

As an undrafted rookie free agent, he signed with the Jaguards in 2014.

In 2017, he earned the Lions’ starting job, but after just one punt in the season opener, injuries, including a torn ACL and MCL, sent him to the injured reserve list.

He stayed in the NFL until his retirement in 2019.

Redfern is survived by his wife and two sons, Ollie and Logan.

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