Kimari Robinson apologises after swatting away staffer's arm in viral video

Duke cornerback Kimari Robinson has apologised over a viral video showing him swatting away a female staffer on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

The Duke CB Robinson, during the team’s game against North Carolina, swatted the arm of a training female staffer as she checked on an injured player.

The video of the incident went viral and prompted the cornerback to apologise for his action after receiving backlash on social media.

The video shows Robinson, standing over teammate DaShawn Stone, who was on his back injured while being tended to by two members of the team’s training staff.

Then, a third staff member came over and tried to pull away Robinson so she could check on Stone.

Robinson responded by forcibly swatting away her arm.

Robinson, after realising he did something wrong took to his X (formerly Twitter) and apologised after Saturday’s game.

On Sunday night, he wrote, “I was completely wrong, and she did not deserve that.”

“The injured player on the ground, DaShawn Stone, is like family to me, and I was scared he might be seriously hurt. But being worried about him does not excuse how I treated her. I should have controlled my emotions, and I didn’t," he added before apologising, “I’m truly sorry for my actions and for letting her, myself and our program down. I have to be better than that.”

A redshirt cornerback and a usual starter, Robinson is part of a Duke team that slipped to 4-2 after Saturday’s 24-20 defeat to the Tar Heels.