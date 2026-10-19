Andy Burnham headphone dodgers’ crackdown: £100 fines for loud music on public transport

Andy Burnham has launched a nationwide crackdown on “headphone dodgers,” warning that passengers who blast music or videos from their phones on public transport can face fines up to £100.

The prime minister announced the measures on Monday, October 19, as part of a wider government push against anti-social behaviour on buses and trains, targeting loud music, littering, vaping, drinking and threatening behaviour.

The campaign carries the slogan “share the carriage, not the noise.”

Burnham said: “We've all been on the train when someone starts blasting music or videos from their phone. It gets on your nerves and can quickly spoil the journey. So, we're launching a nationwide campaign reminding passengers to use headphones on trains. It's a simple thing, but one that will make journeys that little bit better for all of us.”

Under the new restriction issued to local authorities, transport safety officers and police (not bus drivers) will enforce the rules and issue fines up to £100. Train operators already hold powers to issue fines of up to £1,000 for antisocial behaviour.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said it was “So frustrating when the actions of an inconsiderate few spoil journeys for the rest of us.”