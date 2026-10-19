Air France flight AF99 diverts to Dublin after passenger falls ill mid-flight

An Air France flight bound for Paris was forced to divert to Dublin Airport early Monday, October 19, morning after a passenger fell ill on board.

Flight AF99, a Boeing 777-300ER with registration F-GZNH, departed from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, around 4:00 PM local time on October 18.

After eight hours of crossing the Atlantic Ocean, the aircraft, flying at an altitude of 34,000 feet south of Ireland, transmitted a message that was an indication of the general emergency situation—a squawk code 7700.

The emergency situation occurred because of the necessity to render urgent medical aid to one of the passengers on board.

After the declaration of an emergency, the plane made a steep left turn in the direction of Ireland, heading straight for Dublin Airport. The medics were put on alert.

Flight AF99 landed at Runway 28L of Dublin Airport about 40 minutes after an emergency announcement.

Following the medical intervention and necessary administrative procedures, the aircraft resumed its journey to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport. The flight departed Dublin at 9:05 local time and landed in Paris at 11:30 local time.

No further details regarding the identity or condition of the passenger have been released yet.