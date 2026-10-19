Ultra-processed foods linked to ‘silent stroke’ risk by middle age, study finds

In a recent study, it was found that middle-aged individuals who consume large quantities of ultra-processed food are more susceptible to brain damage, which can put them at an increased risk of developing stroke and memory loss in the future.

This study was conducted by scientists from McMaster University and the Population Health Research Institute through the use of brain scans on almost 9,000 Canadian adults aged between 35 and 69 years old without any history of heart disease.

The results showed that there were greater instances of brain damage, known as "silent strokes," in the subjects that had the greatest intake of ultra-processed foods like soft drinks, packaged snack foods, sugary breakfast cereals, instant noodles, and ready-to-eat meals.

The participants with the highest consumption were 40% more likely to display such abnormalities that produce no apparent symptoms but are early indicators years before developing a stroke or memory loss problem.

It was especially true for women, who were nearly twice as likely to exhibit brain damage symptoms in the top consumption group when compared to the bottom one. Those subjects, who consumed the largest amounts of ultra-processed food, had more body fat and visceral fat, known to cause inflammation and damage to blood vessels.

The consumption of ultra-processed foods was 25% of all consumed food for subjects overall, and 45% for those who ate the most of it. The scientists observed that such foods somehow displaced healthy food.