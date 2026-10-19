Sidhu Moosewala's toddler brother's gun gestures at concert land parents in controversy

The parents of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala have landed in another controversy after their two-year-old son was seen making gun-like gestures during a hologram concert in Canada.

A human rights organisation has filed a complaint with authorities in India's Punjab, seeking an inquiry into the incident and counselling for the child's parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur.

The controversy began after videos from Moosewala's Signed to God World Tour concert at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on October 9 went viral on social media.

The toddler, popularly known as Chhota Sidhu, was seen recreating his late brother's famous “thaapi" gesture, in which he slapped his thigh, before making a pistol-like sign with his hand and imitating gunfire sounds.

The audience cheered his appearance, but the videos have now raised concerns about the child's exposure to violence.

Lawyers for Human Rights International (LFHRI) submitted the complaint on October 17, asking the Mansa district administration to ensure that the toddler is not encouraged to repeat such gestures.

The organisation also claimed that another video showed people around the child teaching him to imitate a gun.

However, the family has defended itself against the allegations.

Advocate Gurvinder Singh Sandhu, who represents Moosewala's father in the singer's murder case, said the family had not received any official complaint.

He maintained that parents have the right to decide how to raise their children and argued that the context of the performance should also be considered.

The controversy comes more than four years after Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

His younger brother was born in March 2024, nearly two years after the singer's killing.