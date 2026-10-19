Savannah Guthrie plans to visit Nancy Guthrie’s Irish roots with kids amid search

Savannah Guthrie is already planning a return trip to Ireland after the Today show’s special broadcast from the Emerald Isle, saying she wants to bring her children to her mother’s homeland.

All four hours of the NBC morning show aired live from Ireland on Friday, October 16. The visit held special meaning for Savannah, who previously revealed that her mother, Nancy Guthrie, has family roots in Galway.

“My mother was Irish,” she shared on the September 10 episode of Today. “Hey grandmother, they were from Galway.”

Speaking on Monday’s broadcast, October 19, Guthrie said: “I’m already planning my trip. I’m gonna go back in June. I wanna bring the kids. I think it’s just so beautiful.”

She shares daughter Vale, 12, and son Charley, 9, with husband Michael Feldman.

During the trip, Guthrie visited the Cliffs of Moher, recalling a “rocky” start when the crew faced rough waters sailing out to view the cliffs from the sea.

She said: “They call it the Wild Atlantic, and we got to see firsthand why they say that. If you’ve been to Ireland but you haven’t done the Cliffs of Moher, then I don’t know if you’ve been to Ireland.”

She added that what sets Ireland apart is “the people.”

The trip comes during a difficult year for Guthrie. Her mother, Nancy, reported missing in February that she was allegedly abducted from her Arizona home.