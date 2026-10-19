How did Jalen Hurts get a blood clot: Here’s everything to know

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season after doctors discovered multiple blood clots in his lungs, the team and his agent confirmed Monday, October 19.

In the joint statement from the Eagles and agent Nicole Lynn, it is revealed that Hurts was initially diagnosed with a superficial vein thrombosis in his left calf by specialists in London.

However, further tests confirmed the presence of a DVT and bilateral pulmonary emboli; thus, clots had spread from his leg to both lungs. He is now stable with no significant functional restrictions.

He will make a complete recovery, but he will not be allowed to play in football games during the treatment with anticoagulants, which will last for at least three months.

Super Bowl 59 MVP Hurts injured his calf when a cleat struck him in Philadelphia’s Oct. 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Hurts was put on the IR list over the weekend, missing Sunday’s game in which his team lost 25-14 against the Carolina Panthers, bringing their current record to 2-4.

Tanner McKee took the spot of Hurts and completed 26 out of 45 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown. Hurts has passed for 933 yards and thrown eight touchdowns with three interceptions this season.

The Eagles said they anticipate Hurts will have no long-term effects and can resume contact activities once he is off blood thinners.