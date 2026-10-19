 
Geo News

How did Jalen Hurts get a blood clot: Here's everything to know

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts out for season after blood clots found in lungs

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 19, 2026

How did Jalen Hurts get a blood clot: Here’s everything to know
How did Jalen Hurts get a blood clot: Here’s everything to know

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season after doctors discovered multiple blood clots in his lungs, the team and his agent confirmed Monday, October 19.

In the joint statement from the Eagles and agent Nicole Lynn, it is revealed that Hurts was initially diagnosed with a superficial vein thrombosis in his left calf by specialists in London.

However, further tests confirmed the presence of a DVT and bilateral pulmonary emboli; thus, clots had spread from his leg to both lungs. He is now stable with no significant functional restrictions. 

He will make a complete recovery, but he will not be allowed to play in football games during the treatment with anticoagulants, which will last for at least three months.

Super Bowl 59 MVP Hurts injured his calf when a cleat struck him in Philadelphia’s Oct. 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Hurts was put on the IR list over the weekend, missing Sunday’s game in which his team lost 25-14 against the Carolina Panthers, bringing their current record to 2-4.

Tanner McKee took the spot of Hurts and completed 26 out of 45 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown. Hurts has passed for 933 yards and thrown eight touchdowns with three interceptions this season.

The Eagles said they anticipate Hurts will have no long-term effects and can resume contact activities once he is off blood thinners.

Make us preferred on Google
Ultra-processed foods linked to ‘silent stroke' risk by middle age, study finds
Ultra-processed foods linked to ‘silent stroke' risk by middle age, study finds
Sidhu Moosewala's toddler brother's gun gestures at concert land parents in controversy
Sidhu Moosewala's toddler brother's gun gestures at concert land parents in controversy
Russian military satellite stalks US spacecraft helping Ukraine, raising fears of attack in space
Russian military satellite stalks US spacecraft helping Ukraine, raising fears of attack in space
Davina McCall reveals heart disease diagnosis: Five warning signs you should never ignore
Davina McCall reveals heart disease diagnosis: Five warning signs you should never ignore
Who is Ian Patterson? Everything to know about airman killed in Alamodome rappelling accident
Who is Ian Patterson? Everything to know about airman killed in Alamodome rappelling accident
Air France flight AF99 diverts to Dublin after passenger falls ill mid-flight
Air France flight AF99 diverts to Dublin after passenger falls ill mid-flight
‘The Simpsons' recruits Sunil Malhotra as Apu's new voice, replacing Hank Azaria
‘The Simpsons' recruits Sunil Malhotra as Apu's new voice, replacing Hank Azaria
Andy Burnham headphone dodgers' crackdown: £100 fines for loud music on public transport
Andy Burnham headphone dodgers' crackdown: £100 fines for loud music on public transport