Is Kim Jong-un alive? North Korea releases new photos after online claims

North Korea has released new photographs of leader Kim Jong-un attending a public exhibition in Pyongyang, apparently seeking to counter widespread online rumours claiming that he had died following a severe brain hemorrhage.

State-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) and Korean Central Television reported Tuesday, October 20, that Kim visited the Garment and Footwear exhibition on Monday, October 19, accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol-ju, and daughter, Ju-ae.

The images show him inspecting women’s clothing, children’s shoes, and other products while interacting with officials.

The photographs emerged after unverified claims circulated on social media alleging that Kim had collapsed, fallen into a coma, and died despite emergency medical treatment in Beijing. No independently verifiable evidence has emerged to substantiate the claims.

The rumours originated from posts by Xie Wanjum, a Chinese dissident based in the United States associated with the China Democracy Party. Xie also alleged that China had deployed troops to Pyongyang amid concerns about a possible succession crisis. These claims, however, remain unsupported.

The speculation further fueled rumours that Kim’s younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, had assumed power, while other reports suggested that Kim’s daughter may eventually succeed him. However, there has been no credible confirmation of any leadership transition.

Kim’s health has long attracted international attention because of North Korea’s political secrecy and the potential consequences of an unexpected leadership change. South Korea’s National Intelligence Service reportedly told lawmakers in September that Kim weighed around 140 kilograms, potentially increasing his risk of cardiovascular disease.

However, the agency didn’t report clear evidence of a serious health crisis.