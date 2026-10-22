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'Obsession' star Inde Navarrette meets 'Freaky Nikki' double

Inde Navarrette poses with Nikki lookalike at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

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Web Desk
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Published October 22, 2026

Obsession star Inde Navarrette meets Freaky Nikki double
'Obsession' star Inde Navarrette meets 'Freaky Nikki' double

Obsession star Inde Navarrette has met her on-screen alter ego at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights. 

Navarrette visited the after-hours event at the weekend and posed with “Freaky Nikki”, the costumed version of her character Nikki Freeman.

Halloween Horror Nights shared the photo on Instagram on Monday, 19 October, captioned “double the Nikki, double the scares”. 

Read more: Inde Navarrette recalls meeting Pamela Anderson at Academy Museum Gala

It shows Navarrette beside the blood-spattered character, holding a churro, with Universal Studios Hollywood’s illuminated entrance sign behind them. 

IGN reported that she ate a “One Wish Churro”.

Nikki is a walkaround character at Halloween Horror Nights, not a haunted house, and appears on select nights through Sunday, 1 November. 

She is dressed as in the film’s final scene, in a blood-soaked black dress and boots. 

In Curry Barker’s supernatural horror hit Obsession, Nikki, played by Navarrette, is a young woman pushed into an unhinged, possessed obsession after a friend uses a magical trinket to force her love. 

Her performance has drawn awards attention and became a pop-culture sensation, and several publications have called her a potential modern horror icon.

Read more: 'Obsession' star Inde Navarrette to host 'SNL' Halloween episode

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