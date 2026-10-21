Sophia Bush revisits feud with Hilarie Burton over Chad Michael Murray

The on-screen besties have since repaired their relationship

Sophia Bush is opening up about how her romance with Chad Michael Murray affected her friendship with Hilarie Burton.

Appearing on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, October 21, the actress, 44, recalled that Burton, also 44, warned her against dating Murray based on her past experiences of working with him.

“It was good advice, and I just didn’t have the wherewithal or the experience [to understand],” Bush admitted, adding that she and Burton stopped being “two peas in a pod” because of Murray.

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Bush and Murray, 45, married in 2005 but divorced the following year. In her upcoming memoir, And I Will Tell You Mine, Bush said she wanted to address their past without holding onto resentment.

“What felt important to me [to include in the book] was to say, ‘We were kids.’ We’re older. We’re all adults. We’re all parents. No harm, no foul,” she explained, adding, “[I] wish you well. Praise the adult you are. Hope it’s mutual.”

Bush and Burton were eventually able to “repair” their relationship when they realised how much of their friendship had also been affected by showrunner Mark Schwann, whom cast members accused of harassment in 2017.

READ MORE: Sophia Bush addresses cheating rumours, says she 'can't change' the past