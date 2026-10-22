France records first human case of Shamonda virus, officials say

French authorities have confirmed that the first known human case of the Shamonda virus (Shav) has been detected in a patient who died in early October.

Health officials said it was an “exceptional case in a severely immunocompromised patient” and there was currently no risk to the public.

According to multiple reports, citing French health and agriculture ministry officials, the patient contracted Shav through a midge bite in eastern France.

The same area where the Shamonda virus was first discovered in animals in the spring.

Based on the preliminary findings, the officials stated that the patient was being treated for a serious illness in a Lyon hospital and experienced neurological complications thought to have been “very likely linked” to the virus.

Shamonda virus is an insect-borne virus that has been discovered in animals.

Culicoides biting midges are believed to be the main spreaders, and the disease mainly affects cattle.

The virus was first identified in Nigeria in the mid-1960s and has since been detected on and off in animals in Africa and Japan.

Many European countries have reported a surge in the Shamonda virus this year.

Shamonda virus was detected in cattle in Jersey in August this year, according to the Animal and Plant Health Agency, and the clinical symptoms were in line with those seen elsewhere in Europe.

On the other hand, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said it was evaluating the situation, and officials were still investigating how the virus had infected a person.