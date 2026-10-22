Bombshell Lindsey Graham documentary: Three men make explosive allegations against late US senator

A new documentary on late Senator US Lindsey Graham has generated controversy after three men said that they were paid to have sexual encounters with the Republican politician, one of whom claims he was under age during the encounters.

The CLOSETocracy, a 33-minute film produced by progressive news outlet The Young Turks, investigates Graham's private life as well as his political opposition to LGBTQ+ rights.

The documentary includes interviews with three men who allege that Graham paid them for sex. One of the participants, who goes by the name Kelvin, claims to have had encounters with Graham in 2001 when he was only 17.

But the claims have yet to be proven independently, and the documentary's release is not evidence of criminal misconduct.

Graham, who passed away in July 2026 at the age of 71, had previously come under scrutiny about his sexuality. The former South Carolina senator was a prominent Republican and close ally of President Donald Trump.

As a politician, Graham voted against legislation that would expand protections against discrimination, as well as other legislation that would have increased protections for LGBTQ+ rights.

The documentary's producers claim the film looks at the "apparent paradox" between the charges and Graham's public policy stances.

The release has also drawn criticism from commentators across the political spectrum, with some questioning the significance and timing of the revelations.

Others have argued that the accusations involving a minor should be investigated regardless of the senator's political history.

The movie comes days after another ProPublica report revealed that Graham's relationship with a defence contractor had been investigated by the FBI.

That investigation involved unrelated bribery allegations, which Graham's former spokesperson rejected.

The documentary's assertions and the separate bribery accusations have not led to any criminal conviction against Graham.