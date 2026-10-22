Autumn 2026 denim trends: Skinny jeans return, baggy cuts get polished

Skinny jeans are officially back. After several seasons dominated by baggy and barrel-leg cuts, fall 2026 marks a pendulum swing toward sleeker silhouettes, though the season’s denim story is far from one-note.

The elevated everyday styles are replacing the basic skinny. High-rise straight-leg jeans, leg-lengthening flares, and relaxed wide-leg cuts are being billed as “oddly slimming” options that create a longer, more balanced line, especially when paired with tucked-in knits or sleek boots.

Standout picks include Levi’s Ribcage jeans with their 12-inch super-high rise, tummy-smoothing straight-leg pairs, and contrasting-hem wide-leg designs that mimic designer detailing at Amazon-friendly prices.

Harper’s Bazaar reports that designers sent a diverse array of denim down the runways, from dark inky indigo at Miu Miu and Khaite to slim silhouettes at Balenciaga and Valentino. Styling advice leans polished: dark denim-on-denim with Western booties and gold hoops, skinny jeans with cashmere elbow-sleeve tops and calf-hair mules, and slouchy cuts dressed up with suede wrap coats and textured flats.

Overall there are five key trends including the return of skinny jeans, baggy denim with a polished drape, modern high-rise bootcuts, bejeweled denim for everything, and extra-dark indigo washes championed by Kendall Jenner.