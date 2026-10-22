Ron Duguay, Sarah Palin’s boyfriend, dies at 69 after colon cancer

Ron Duguay, the long-haired former New York Rangers centre who played nearly 1,000 NHL games from the late 1970s through the ‘80s, has died after a battle with colon cancer.

He was 69.

A spokesperson for the Rangers said Thursday, October 22, that Duguay’s family informed the team of his death. The Sudbury, Ontario, native was selected 13th overall by New York in the 1977 draft and spent his first six seasons with the Rangers, earning All-Star honours in 1981-82 as a point-a-game producer.

The club, in a statement: “The New York Rangers organisation mourns the loss of Ron Duguay, one of the most popular players in franchise history. Ron’s signature skating style, with his hair flowing as he moved down the ice, captivated the Garden faithful, and his skill, tenacity, and charisma earned him the admiration of all New Yorkers.”

A series of trades took Duguay to the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings, with a second stint in New York before he finished his NHL career with 673 combined regular-season and playoff points.

He later played in Germany and the minors.