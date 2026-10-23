Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance at Kim Kardashian's 46th birthday

Rob Kardashian made a rare public appearance this week at his sister Kim Kardashian’s 46th birthday dinner.

The reclusive reality star, 39, was photographed at Baldi, the restaurant at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

Photos obtained by DeuxMoi show him smiling alongside Kim, sisters Khloé, 42, and Kourtney, 47, and mom Kris Jenner, 70. Kylie Jenner, 29, was also photographed at the restaurant.

Read more: Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance at Khloe's birthday celebration

Rob, who designs socks for his Arthur George brand, dressed casually in black, with a jacket, jeans and a baseball cap.

Later photos show him in a black Nike T-shirt and a diamond necklace, with his tattoo sleeve visible.

Kim wore a metallic olive-green dress, and changed into a red version of the look later in the evening. Rob left with Khloé, Kris and Kim, all smiling.

Rob largely stepped away from the public eye after his 2016 reality show Rob & Chyna, and previously explained that he did not want to put himself out there if he was not comfortable with himself.

Rob shares daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna, and has said his focus is on her.

Read more: Rob Kardashian returns to social media after recent Kardashian family update