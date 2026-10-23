Natasha Lyonne clarifies political views after reaction to Trump goes viral

Natasha Lyonne is shutting down speculation about her political views after her recent social media activity sparked questions about whether she supports Donald Trump.

The controversy began on October 19 when the Orange Is The New Black alum reacted to Trump’s post praising and thanking Elon Musk for donating SpaceX stock to American children through the president’s “TRUMP ACCOUNTS” initiative. Lyonne appeared to show her support by reporting Trump’s message along with a rocket emoji and a saluting emoji, before deleting the post.

“So is Natasha Lyonne MAGA now or am I misreading her posts?” one user asked.

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Lyonne, 47, replied, “Not MAGA.”

The clarification comes after a difficult year for the Poker Face star. In January, Lyonne revealed that she had relapsed after nearly a decade of sobriety. She encouraged others facing similar struggles, writing, “Recovery is a lifelong process,” and reminding them, “Anyone out there struggling, remember you're not alone.”

In April, the Russian Doll actress was reportedly escorted off a Delta Air Lines flight at Los Angeles International Airport after allegedly failing to follow flight attendants’ instructions before takeoff.

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