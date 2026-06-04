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Rob Kardashian returns to social media after recent Kardashian family update

Khloe Kardashian shares new photo with Kim and Kourtney as Rob shows support online
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 04, 2026

Rob Kardashian returns to social media after recent Kardashian family update
Rob Kardashian returns to social media after recent Kardashian family update

Rob Kardashian does not post online very often but he recently made a rare appearance on social media while showing support for his family.

The reality star got fans talking after he liked a new photo which was shared by his sister Khloe Kardashian.

The picture showed Khloe posing with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian during a family get together that appeared to take place at Kris Jenner’s home.

Khloe captioned the photo “The Trinity” and fans quickly filled the comment section with compliments about the famous sisters.

While Rob is known for staying out of the public eye, the 39-year-old still occasionally reacts to posts shared by his family members.

However, his own social media page is mostly quiet.

The last time he shared a personal update was in November when he celebrated his daughter Dream’s birthday.

The Kardashians son posted a photo of Dream standing in front of her birthday cake and shared a loving message, telling her how proud he is of her.

Those who are close to the family usually talks about how much Rob enjoys being a father.

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