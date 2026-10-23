WhatsApp begins testing scheduled messages on iOS after years of user requests

WhatsApp has begun testing a long-awaited scheduled messages feature on iPhone, weeks after the capability debuted in Android beta.

The feature is rolling out to select testers running WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.42.10.19 through Apple’s TestFlight program, with a broader rollout expected in the coming weeks. It follows years of requests from users who noted that rival platforms like iMessage have long offered similar functionality.

In order to schedule a message, users just need to enter their text and click and hold on the send button to get access to date and time pickers. The green-colored confirm button at the bottom shows the exact time at which the message would be sent out. Messages can be scheduled starting from 10 minutes later or for up to two weeks from now and will send even when the app is not online.

This option allows users to send text, links, photos, and videos, and media attachments should be scheduled separately. All the scheduled messages will be end-to-end encrypted and will be visible in a special section on the chat info page where users can delete them before sending without informing the recipient.

As far as group chats are concerned, messages that are scheduled will only be sent to those group members who were there at the time when the message was scheduled; no new member will be able to see the message.

There has been no announcement from the company yet about the availability of the scheduled messages for all users on both iOS and Android platforms.