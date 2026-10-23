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Youngstown police identify woman accused of trying to set City Hall on fire

The arson incident took place during a Youngstown City Council meeting on Wednesday, October 21, 2026

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Web Desk
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Published October 23, 2026

Youngstown police identify woman accused of trying to set City Hall on fire
Youngstown police identify woman accused of trying to set City Hall on fire

The woman arrested for allegedly attempting to set Youngstown City Hall on fire has been identified.

Jasmina Gurley, 41, is charged with aggravated arson, a second-degree felony, Mahoning County Jail records show.

According to the Youngstown Police Department, Gurley was arrested in connection with the incident at City Hall on Wednesday night.

The incident took place during a Youngstown City Council meeting on the sixth floor on Wednesday, October 21, when council members were expected to discuss a potential data centre coming to the city.

Youngstown police officials described the suspect was upset about the potential data centre, so she threw liquid from a gas can and a water bottle outside the building and set the liquid on fire.

Police officers at the scene said Gurley had the lighter on her when confronted by police. She was subdued with a taser, according to the report.

However, the fire was extinguished and the State Fire Marshall has been called to probe the incident.

Gurley is scheduled to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court for her arraignment on Friday, October 23, 2026.

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