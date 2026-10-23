LeBron records largest rally of his career in Sixers' 114-106 win in home opener

LeBron James, who turns 42 on December 30, posted the largest rally of his career in a home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

King James, the leading scorer of all time and the player who appeared in most games in NBA history, posted 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 114-106 win.

76ers were 29 points behind in the first half and yet won the game, giving James a chance to post the largest comeback of his career.

LeBron’s teams have posted a 27-point comeback to win games, first when he was signed with the Miami Heat and second time with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James in a postgame locker room interview reflected on his 76ers home debut and said, “Had the boos, that was amazing; we deserved it,” while calling his Philly home debut “everything that I dreamed of and more.”

“Then we got the cheers and almost blew the roof off this thing tonight in a good way,” James continued. “So, that was a hell of a night.”

The Sixers got off to a 2-0 start to the 2026-27 season.

In two games, the 76ers have gone on the road to defeat the defending champions and comeover a 29 deficit against one of the strongest teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers will play host to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, October 24, 2026.