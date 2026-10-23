Britt McHenry caught in viral video tossing drink at unruly fan during NBA game

Trump aide Britt McHenry was booed at an NBA game between Wizards and Bucks before she exited the arena on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

McHenry, the former ESPN reporter, recorded throwing a drink at an unruly fan and getting escorted out at the Capital One Arena.

The incident was captured on cameras during the Washington Wizards’ home opener against the Milwaukee Bucks that is now making rounds on the internet.

TMZ was the first to report on the incident, sharing a video featuring McHenry tossing a drink at a fan in the crowd.

The confrontation reportedly broke out after a male guest seated behind her passed inappropriate comments about Kyle Kuzma’s fiancée, Winne Harlow, and Britt responded.

Kuzma had appeared for the Wizards and now inked a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

McHenry, 40, then turned around and told the guy to “ease up,” but it just put the spotlight on her, the outlet reported.

What followed was captured on cameras, showing McHenry throwing a drink at the man in question.

The two were both escorted out of the arena.

None of the reps, either from the State Department or Capital One Arena, responded to the controversy.

McHenry was fired from ESPN in April 2015 after a viral video surfaced showing her lashing out at a D.C. employee and allegedly telling the staffer had “no education” or “skill set.”

She then joined Fox News as a commentator before landing her current role as press advisor in the U.S. State Department.