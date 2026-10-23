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Simone Biles tearfully reacts to listing her Houston home in viral post: 'I'm boohoo crying'

The four-bedroom house located in Spring area, Texas, spread over 3,998 square-feet went on contract on September 26, 2026

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Published October 23, 2026

Simone Biles tearfully reacts to listing her Houston home in viral post: Im boohoo crying
Simone Biles tearfully reacts to listing her Houston home in viral post: 'I'm boohoo crying'

Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles revealed her emotional reaction to selling her Houston-area home in a social media post.

“This house will be on the market for the first time and I don’t know why I’m boohoo crying,” Biles said in a viral TikTok video posted on October 20, 2026.

The four-bedroom house in the Spring area went under contract five days after hitting the market.

Sharing childhood memories of the house where she grew up, Biles showed the empty house in the video and said, "I was here for six years, and I feel like there were just so many good memories, so many bad memories.

"It’s made me a real adult , so I’m gonna miss it. I didn’t think I’d be emotional about a house."

According to reports, the house, which spread over 3,998 square-feet in Spring, Texas, went on contract on September 26, just five days after the listing was posted.

An advertisement featuring the property shows that it was sold on October 15 for between $1.08 million and $1.24 million.

In a follow-up post on her TikTok, Biles wrote that she was “excited to put in air fresheners for the potential buyers & showing Jonathan (Owens) the last look” but “just cried instead” when the home’s offer was accepted.

@simonebilesowens the house sold in 4 days ???? I was so excited to put in air freshners for the potential buyers & showing Jonathan the last look. I just cried instead… anyone else? #emotionallyattached ♬ original sound - Simone Biles

Biles revealed that she was moving to her “dream home” she built with her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens, after the property was put on sale.

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