Jennifer Lopez 'instant chemistry' with co-star put singer in spotlight

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein reportedly had more than just on-screen chemistry while filming Netflix’s Office Romance.

However, the pair’s alleged connection may have been more casual than fans imagined.

According to Us Weekly, the co-stars felt an attraction while working on the romantic comedy, with insiders claiming the spark was mutual from the start.

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One source described their connection as "instant chemistry" on set.

Lopez, 57, and Goldstein, 46, wrapped filming in May 2025 but reportedly stayed in touch afterward.

Despite their alleged attraction, they are said to have kept things professional during production before exploring a connection away from the cameras.

A second insider claimed neither star was looking for a serious commitment, and that their reported involvement remained casual. Goldstein, who is based in London, allegedly visited Lopez at her Los Angeles home and became familiar with her twins, Max and Emme, 18.

The rumours picked up again after both stars reportedly attended talent manager Cade Hudson’s party in Los Angeles on October 16.

Their appearances at the same event were enough to send speculation into overdrive — because apparently, sharing a guest list can become a whole romance storyline in Hollywood.

Still, Lopez previously pushed back against dating rumours involving her co-stars during a June appearance on Today.

"Doesn't make it true. [We're] not dating," she said.

Lopez finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck in early 2025, while neither she nor Goldstein has publicly confirmed a romance.

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So, was this a brief off-screen spark or simply two co-stars getting along?

For now, the alleged chemistry remains insider talk, not a confirmed relationship.