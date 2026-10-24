Hitler's WWII 'Eagle's Nest' badly damaged by fire as suspect held in custody

The Bavaria police have arrested a suspect after a fire broke out at Hitler’s historic World War II bolt hole, now known as ‘Eagle’s Nest in Germany.

The site, located about 16 miles (26 km) south of Salzburg, Austria, is famous for its breathtaking mountain views.

The multi-purpose Kehlsteinhaus residence, was built on the peak of Obersalzberg in southern Germany.

The fire erupted on Friday night, after over 200 firefighters scrambled to contain the blaze after the building was engulfed in flames.

“A suspicious person was taken into temporary custody,” said the Bavaria police, adding that nobody was injured in the blaze.

Local media reports suggest the suspect, who is reportedly a motorcyclist was arrested when police officers came across him on their way to the scene, per Bild, a German tabloid.

So far, police have not yet confirmed the suspect's involvement in the fire, nor have they released his identity.

The structure which was constructed in 1932 is believed to have housed Adolf Hitler who visited more than a dozen times between the late 1930s and 1940.

The site now serves as a mountain inn and houses a restaurant owned by the state of Bavaria.

The Kehlsteinhaus was classified after the war as a historical landmark of the Nazi era.