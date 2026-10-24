Meghan Markle’s 2018 letter about father’s claims surfaces

Meghan Markle has issued a statement around 24 hours after the disturbing allegations of child sexual abuse had emerged in relation to her estranged father Thomas Markle Sr.

The retired retired American television lighting director, 82, was reportedly sent a handwritten letter from his daughter after she was told the news about his alleged crimes.

In her statement about her father, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she had first heard of the allegation in 2018 when the Met has received letter, which was subsequently sent to Meghan.

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On Friday, the Metropolitan Police, said they had been unable to confirm the existence of the letter and that they were still “undertaking enquiries internally”.

It was revealed by ITV that the letter in question has been viewed by the network but the full contents could not be revealed, especially to protect the victims.

The letter was written by a someone who is close to the Markle family and has connections with a number of family members.

The update comes after it was revealed that Meghan had been advised not to speak publicly about the claims concerning her father as it would risk jeopardising any subsequent criminal investigations.

She noted being “given assurance that these were being investigated” and she “trusted” hat the authorities were supporting and protecting other families.

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