Princess Kate takes wise step to support King Charles ahead of key mission

Princess Catherine, who has been in remission since last year following her nine-month treatment for cancer, had sparked health concerns recently as she was seen missing from an important event.

King Charles was joined by his wife Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales for poignant engagement in Wales to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan incident.

At first it was believed it may have been a health issue but there was much more strategic plan to the whole arrangement.

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It was revealed the Kate chosen not to attend because she is “fully aware of how much attention she steals”.

According to the insider cited by New Idea when she’s in the royal line-up, it distracts from the key issue. Moreover, the King and Queen “appreciate her sensibilities” when it comes to a cause close to King’s heart.

“Kate knows when to bow out and when not to,” the insider said.

“The 60th anniversary of that terrible day is no trifle and not every Wales-related engagement needs both of them present – especially one focused on the King and the direct connection William already has with the community.”

However, her health was not completely out of the equation. The insider noted that since the seasons are transitioning and the colder months are upon them, she is more susceptible to falling sick.

“The cold and flu season came through early this year in the UK. Don’t be surprised to see William flying solo while Kate takes extra precautions this winter with her weakened immune system,” the insider surmised.

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