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Prince Harry's 'greed' destroys peace with King Charles, William

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's projects are allegedly stopping them from taking decisive steps

By
Web Desk
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Published October 24, 2026

Prince Harrys greed destroys peace with King Charles, William
Prince Harry's 'greed' destroys peace with King Charles, William

Prince Harry might be sincere in wanting to reconcile with his father King Charles and brother Prince William, but one alleged compulsion, said to be driven by greed, is reportedly becoming the biggest obstacle to that long-awaited family reunion.

Despite his genuine desire to make peace, sources claim this one habit is holding him back, leaving royal fans wondering if the brothers will ever truly heal the rift even though the Duke has spoken out about his desire to make amends.

An expert has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's projects are stopping them from taking decisive steps and  make healing rifts difficult

Eric Schiffer, the chair of Reputation Management Consultants, shared his thoughts, alleging the Duke's "money-making projects" are the "obstacle to reconciliation." 

The expert went on to offer a piece of advice to the Sussexses, saying: "If you want to build trust with family who don't trust you and think you're unworthy of trust, you certainly don't broadcast it in a GQ article that says look at me and tries to work on his image." 

Meghan's Prince, 42, recently sat down with the magazine for an interview in which he spoke about the ongoing feud with his family, his experience with grief, and the real reason he decided to move back to the UK with his family.

It has been reported that Harry was paid for the interview, with the amount reportedly around £186,901 ($250,000). Harry said reconciliation was the most important thing before adding: "Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out."

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