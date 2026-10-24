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Met Police reveals key detail about letter linked to Meghan Markle's security concerns

Met Police confirms letter about Meghan Markle was passed to Sussexes’ office

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Web Desk
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Published October 24, 2026

Met Police reveals key detail about letter linked to Meghan Markles security concerns

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it received a letter from the United States containing allegations concerning Thomas Markle in January 2019.

The letter was sent to the force’s Protection Command, where it raised concerns about the security of the Duchess of Sussex. 

However, the date given by the Met differs from the timeline previously provided by Prince Harry and Meghan’s office, which said the correspondence had been received in the summer of 2018.

In a statement, the force said a review of its systems and records had established that the letter arrived in January 2019. 

It was subsequently reviewed, with a decision made to pass it to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office for their awareness.

The Met added that the allegations were not shared with other law enforcement agencies. 

ITV News, which has seen the letter, confirmed that the claims concerned Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle.

]The police force has now begun examining its response, saying it is reviewing the handling of the matter and considering whether a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is warranted.

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