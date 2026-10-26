Jaxon Smith-Njigba posts 150 receiving yards, TD as Seahawks beat Chiefs

Jaxon Smith-Njigba delivered a headline performance on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game also saw Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III’s return to Lumen Field amid his red-hot start to the season.

After losing two straight games, Seattle registered a stunning comeback win and now trails the San Francisco 49ers by just two games in the NFC West.

Smith-Njigba, who has been named the NFL’s leading receiver and reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year continued his dominant performance by catching nine passes for 150 yards and a TD in Seattle’s 20-3 win.

So far, he has scored 867 receiving yards in this season, as he leads the league in receiving yards by 231 yards more than any other player.

The Seahawks head coach also praised their WR’s performance and said, “He’s tremendous. I don’t know how else to describe him. He’s had some adversity this week. Just going to leave it like that. But just really proud of him as a person.”

Smith-Njigba’s 27-yard touchdown in the second quarter was his eighth of the season, and that also leads the league.

The touchdown came on a play where quarterback Sam Darnold changed the call at the line of scrimmage before floating a pass down the left sideline to Smith-Njigba, who was in one-on-one coverage against cornerback Mansoor Delane.

Smith-Njigba has finished the 2025 season with 1,793 receiving yards, eighth most in league history, as his current receiving pace projects him to break a record that Calvin Johnson holds of 1,964 from 2012.

Seattle is now 4-3 with two straight home games over the next two weeks.

The Seahawks will play host to the Chicago Bears on November 2, 2026.