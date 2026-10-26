Anthropic eyes $2 trillion valuation in potentially world's biggest IPO

American artificial intelligence company Anthropic has officially announced that it has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), potentially setting the stage for another grand IPO in US corporate history just a few months after Elon Musk’s SpaceX set the record with $1.77 trillion valuation in June 2026.

The San Francisco-based technology giant submitted its registration statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, announcing plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "ANT".

The company reportedly plans to raise around $100 billion through the offering, potentially surpassing the $86 billion record set by SpaceX earlier this year.

The listing, which could take place as early as November, would also put Anthropic ahead of Sam Altman's OpenAI in the race to bring leading AI developers to public markets.

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers, including siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, Anthropic has rapidly emerged as one of the biggest challengers to ChatGPT, particularly through its Claude chatbot and AI-powered coding tools.

The company was valued at $965 billion during its latest private funding round in May, but its anticipated stock market debut could nearly double that figure.

Its regulatory filing also revealed that revenue surged to $16.3 billion during the first six months of 2026, although the company continues to report substantial losses.

However, the IPO's final valuation, share price and fundraising target have not yet been confirmed.